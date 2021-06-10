Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tegar Rynaldi

Notomoto

Tegar Rynaldi
Tegar Rynaldi
Notomoto minimalist logo designer layout logogrid grid grid system black red photography photographer monogram mark letter initial identity brand branding logo
Grid system, horizontal layout and implementation on strap/lanyard.
You can see more about this project here : https://www.behance.net/gallery/94861569/Notomoto

Tegar Rynaldi
Tegar Rynaldi

