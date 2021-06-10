Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gemini Paper Art

Gemini Paper Art paper craft layered art zodiac art paper sculpture paper cut art illustration zodiac
10 layered paper cut artwork for the zodiac Gemini.
Art size : 8"x 8"

You can check out the entire zodiac series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/Portfolio/The-Zodiac-Paper-Art

