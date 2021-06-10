Zubin Jhaveri

Leo Paper Art

Leo Paper Art geometric art paper art layered art paper craft paper cut art paper sculpture zodiac art illustration zodiac
10 layered paper cut artwork for the zodiac Leo.
Art size : 8"x 8"

You can check out the entire zodiac series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/Portfolio/The-Zodiac-Paper-Art

