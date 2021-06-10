Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cats habits - 2

Cats habits - 2 design illustration for kids illustration cute character clay illustartion clay character book illustration
It's a story about my crazy cats and their habits. Everyone knows that cats really like to lie down and fur the owner's things.
Image made from plasticine and edited in Adobe Photoshop.

