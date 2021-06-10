Chick-fil-A order screen

Day #10 of 30

This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to put to test my skills in this ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.

This is the tenth shot of the UI challenge and the task was to design a order review screen for Chick-fil-A. I wanted to to use existing aesthetics to compliment the colour schemes and also the contents within the order review screen. Provision of removing ingredients and other informations such as nutrition, allergenic and intolerance was included to provide the user with holistic view of the food being ordered.

