Srivathson Thyagarajan

Chick-fil-A order screen

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
Chick-fil-A order screen iphone screen checkout sandwich cart order food design ui dailyuichallenge app ux concept
Day #10 of 30
This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to put to test my skills in this ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.

This is the tenth shot of the UI challenge and the task was to design a order review screen for Chick-fil-A. I wanted to to use existing aesthetics to compliment the colour schemes and also the contents within the order review screen. Provision of removing ingredients and other informations such as nutrition, allergenic and intolerance was included to provide the user with holistic view of the food being ordered.

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
In the business of designing positive UX and I like grids!
