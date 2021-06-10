Party Planner - UI/UX

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
An application allowing the organization of a party, gathering important informations, managing the sending of invitations, the inventory of what people bring back, a chat or a fund for a birthday.
If you are interested in how I did it, you can see the rest of this project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120896245/Party-Planner-UIUX