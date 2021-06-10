马子豪

2021 未来 CIO 数字峰会-传承共生

ui design branding
2021 未来 CIO 数字峰会-传承共生 主视觉。经过近三个月的准备，春季峰会终于顺利圆满结束，从项目的立项，到策划，招商，执行，很高兴视觉的部分都参与其中，主视觉改了好多版本，以传统文化为主线，体现传承共生，pc 端和移动端的专题页设计，一直都有微调，线下的物料设计和线上的宣传设计一直跟进宣传进度。后续的设计我会上传，更在准备中。。。。。。

Jun 10, 2021
