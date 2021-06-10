Hachibur Rahman

Ticket Sheba

Hachibur Rahman
Hachibur Rahman
  • Save
Ticket Sheba app ui clean app ui minimal design mobile ux ui app design app de sell ticket buy ticket ticket buy transport plane ticket train ticket bus ticket ticket online online ticket ticket ticket sheba
Download color palette

This is the Ticket Sheba App designed for Softzino Technologies. Through this app, users can buy ticket and sell their ticket if they cancel their trip.

Follow me on Behance

Wanna create something great?
Contact me via:
Facebook | Instagram | Linkedin
Skype: mdhachib2

Hachibur Rahman
Hachibur Rahman

More by Hachibur Rahman

View profile
    • Like