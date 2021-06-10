Blanjain - Groceries Shopping App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Everyone 👋
Take a look at a new design for "Blanjain". Blanjain is Groceries Shopping App for Local Markets. This app makes it easy for users to buy all food needs, such as (meats, fruits, vegetables, etc.).
Hope you enjoyed it and I'd love to hear your feedback in the comments section.
Don't forget to Like ❤️ it.
Thanks!!