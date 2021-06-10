Muhammad Akbar

Blanjain - Groceries Shopping App Design

Blanjain - Groceries Shopping App Design
Hello Everyone 👋

Take a look at a new design for "Blanjain". Blanjain is Groceries Shopping App for Local Markets. This app makes it easy for users to buy all food needs, such as (meats, fruits, vegetables, etc.).

Hope you enjoyed it and I'd love to hear your feedback in the comments section.
Don't forget to Like ❤️ it.

Thanks!!

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
