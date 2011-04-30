ELLIOTTCABLE

Tabular constants

Tabular constants text javascript source code
(Yarn: Yarn.js @ f67eccb, lines 148 ‒ 170)

I’m hard-coding some ANSI escape constants here. The specifics are unimportant; but I’m encoding some data that is naturally tabular in nature; so I utilize the colon and comma separators to make the code appear tabular in-line.

Posted on Apr 30, 2011
