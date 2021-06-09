Chalkboard Coffee Bar Signs

Trending designs to inspire you
Drew these 2 chalkboard signs for the coffee bar at Walnut Creek Church - Downtown.
Helpful tools: projector, microfiber rags, Crayola anti-dust chalk, large pencil sharpener
Check out my process video here: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CLLBEwYHsYLQDKg-FiKmne6yGC-gvO3v1cUyJI0/