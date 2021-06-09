Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sushant Kumar Rai

Endangered Bird: Golden-Cheeked Warbler

Sushant Kumar Rai
Sushant Kumar Rai
  • Save
Endangered Bird: Golden-Cheeked Warbler communication design create awareness golden-cheeked warblers endangered bird pattern design poster design swiss poster swiss style graphic design sushant kumar rai
Download color palette

All golden-cheeked warblers nest in the old-growth, oak-juniper woodlands of central Texas, then spend winter in various parts of Mexico and Central America. The endangered birds are being squeezed in both habitats, mainly by construction, agriculture, and reservoir development in Texas and by logging, burning, mining, and cattle grazing elsewhere.

Sushant Kumar Rai
Sushant Kumar Rai

More by Sushant Kumar Rai

View profile
    • Like