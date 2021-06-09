Endangered Bird: Golden-Cheeked Warbler

Trending designs to inspire you
All golden-cheeked warblers nest in the old-growth, oak-juniper woodlands of central Texas, then spend winter in various parts of Mexico and Central America. The endangered birds are being squeezed in both habitats, mainly by construction, agriculture, and reservoir development in Texas and by logging, burning, mining, and cattle grazing elsewhere.