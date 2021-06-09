Greatest Fortune is an incredibly realistic and perfect handwritten font duo. The combination of various ligature (uniquely designed letter combinations) makes the font look more natural.

In addition, the Greatest Fortune font also includes an all-caps version, complete with an alternative to the letters A-Z. Suitable as emphasis in a word or as a standalone font.

Each font file includes uppercase, lowercase, numbers, punctuation, and multilingual support.

This font also contains 61 ligatures which make the font look very natural.

That's it! I hope you enjoy it.

Feel free to comment if there are issues or queries.

Link Download :

https://www.myfonts.com/foundry/atharuah-studios/

Thank You!