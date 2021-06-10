CFO Connect by Spendesk - Rebranding 🚀

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbble 👋
Last year at Spendesk, I worked with Seimour on improving the CFO Connect branding by adding more depth to it.
Here are some examples of our webinar visuals coming to life. You can see more of our work on Seimour's profile ✨
CFO Connect is a space, offline and online, for finance leaders to meet and learn from each other. We host regular meetups in Europe & the U.S., produce helpful content, and build a network of high-performing CFOs.