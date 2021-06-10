CFO Connect by Spendesk - Rebranding 🚀

Hello Dribbble 👋

Last year at Spendesk, I worked with Seimour on improving the CFO Connect branding by adding more depth to it.

Here are some examples of our webinar visuals coming to life. You can see more of our work on Seimour's profile ✨

CFO Connect is a space, offline and online, for finance leaders to meet and learn from each other. We host regular meetups in Europe & the U.S., produce helpful content, and build a network of high-performing CFOs.