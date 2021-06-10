NFT Giveaway — Product Landing

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi friends,
My new experiment with brutal design. This work is designed for the NFT contest (NFT by XCOPY). In collaboration with Boris Raw artist created 3 skulls. You can also participate and win ;) I built this project on a Tilda and you can see it
CHECK LIVE SITE
I look forward to your comments on this concept and style :)
All the best,
Vlad
———
I'm currently available for new projects: alipov.design@gmail.com
