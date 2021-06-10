Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
NFT Giveaway — Product Landing

NFT Giveaway — Product Landing skull cryptocurrency crypto dark landing giveaway product design brutalist brutal minimal animation nftart nft
Hi friends,

My new experiment with brutal design. This work is designed for the NFT contest (NFT by XCOPY). In collaboration with Boris Raw artist created 3 skulls. You can also participate and win ;) I built this project on a Tilda and you can see it

CHECK LIVE SITE

I look forward to your comments on this concept and style :)

Vlad

I'm currently available for new projects: alipov.design@gmail.com

