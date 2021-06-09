Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bank Credit Card Landing Page

I want to share with you some design exploration for Credit Card Landing page.
Any suggestions would be highly appreciated.Don't forget to press (L) if you like it and feel free to comment.
Hope you all enjoy it.
sawaizfatimah@gmail.com
twitter:CanceriousOx
https://twitter.com/CanceriousOx

