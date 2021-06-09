Patricia Gambula Larsen

Impressions Festival

animation design web branding
Concept design for an urban fusion festival celebrating new art, tech and music. Started out with an idea of an all black tech festival site, but as you can see it ended up quite colorful instead ;) I just like color…

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
