Ukulele Pig

Ukulele Pig ipad pro digital art drawing procreate personal project pig illustration
I haven’t created a lot of new pigs, but here is a recent one where I tweaked the design of him a little bit. Ukulele Pig is also on my Threadless Artist shop.

https://christianflores.threadless.com/designs/ukulele-pig

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
