SmileGoodHope

Background Change with Original Shadows

SmileGoodHope
SmileGoodHope
  • Save
Background Change with Original Shadows retouching background removal
Download color palette

This work is done in Photoshop CC 2021. At first only the subject is selected (without Shadows) with Select Subject option and Quick Selection Tool (QST), selection makes accurate with the help of Mask and Refine Image Option in Properties Panel(QST, Brush tool etc. are used) , then background is removed with creating a Mask Layer. A new solid color adjustment layer is added as new background. Shadows are copied from original image with Multiply blending Mode option.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
SmileGoodHope
SmileGoodHope

More by SmileGoodHope

View profile
    • Like