Background Change with Original Shadows

This work is done in Photoshop CC 2021. At first only the subject is selected (without Shadows) with Select Subject option and Quick Selection Tool (QST), selection makes accurate with the help of Mask and Refine Image Option in Properties Panel(QST, Brush tool etc. are used) , then background is removed with creating a Mask Layer. A new solid color adjustment layer is added as new background. Shadows are copied from original image with Multiply blending Mode option.