ROOTS Luxury Interior Brand Identity

ROOTS - Luxury interior design brand

Business Cards and Stationary

The overall identity follows a less is more approach, letting the photography of ROOT's work do the talking, whilst using horizontal and vertical lines as a secondary focal point. The lines represent roots growing into the ground, reflective of ROOT's deep-rooted expertise.

