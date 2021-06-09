Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tower Cube Logo tower design graphic design branding logo tech logo modern design modern modern logo
This logo is inspired from commercial tower with a cube. The shape of commercial tower represent authoritative and look professional. The green color is related to your business company. The dark blue color represent to give masculine impression that related and supported for authoritative.

See full presentation on my behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/121194075/Tower-Cube-Logo

Interested to make a logo or brand identity design with me?
Let's talk about your project
hafizhpohan@gmail.com

