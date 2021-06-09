Zara Picken

Independent School - A Better Ask

Zara Picken
Zara Picken
  • Save
Independent School - A Better Ask photoshop digital paper craft papercut paper art commitment teacher teaching learning education committee meeting time watch man people magazine editorial design illustration
Download color palette

This illustration for Independent School magazine relates to an article about how teachers can suffer from "committee fatigue" when serving on successive committees. It goes on to discuss how leaders can be more thoughtful about who they ask and how often they ask.

A big thanks to Journey Group, Mike Ryan and art director Jacob Melton.

You can see the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121192719/Independent-School-Perspectives

© Zara Picken 2021 www.zarapicken.com

Zara Picken
Zara Picken

More by Zara Picken

View profile
    • Like