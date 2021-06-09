Independent School - A Better Ask

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This illustration for Independent School magazine relates to an article about how teachers can suffer from "committee fatigue" when serving on successive committees. It goes on to discuss how leaders can be more thoughtful about who they ask and how often they ask.
A big thanks to Journey Group, Mike Ryan and art director Jacob Melton.
You can see the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121192719/Independent-School-Perspectives
© Zara Picken 2021 www.zarapicken.com