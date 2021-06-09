Matt Beard

Rush Hour Installation

installation design installation art visual identity branding design logo design packaging design
My university installation was a response to the easy drug accessibility in modern society. People are becoming more in contact with illicit drugs that can lead to life-threatening drug abuse. Drug misuse has caused death rates to be at their highest level since comparable records began in 1993.

I created a fake brand ‘Rush Hour’ that sells illegal drugs online. The installation was a pop-up shop replica for customers, using the iPad provided to purchase 'drugs', parodying an online website. Using this topic in an installation, I can demonstrate how easy drugs are to obtain in the modern world.

Please see my website or Behance profile for more details and outcomes of the project. ¨̮

