File Name: Doctor flyer Template Flyer Design Template

File Name: Doctor flyer Template Flyer Design Template
File Information:
Download link: https://webspick.com/item/doctor-flyer-templet/2255

Category: Vector

File Extension: Ai

Uploaded By: Istique67

High Quality Flyer

Easy Editable Text

CMYK @ 300 PPI – Print-Ready

Perfectly Aligned

Organised Layers

0.25 inch Bleed Area and Guideline

File size: 8.5” x 11” flyer size

