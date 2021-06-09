Christine Torres

Aesthetic Instagram Inspired Powerpoint StyleTemplate

Christine Torres
Christine Torres
  • Save
Aesthetic Instagram Inspired Powerpoint StyleTemplate powerpoint cute aesthetic design template
Aesthetic Instagram Inspired Powerpoint StyleTemplate powerpoint cute aesthetic design template
Download color palette
  1. Untitled design (1).png
  2. basta.png

An Aesthetic Instagram Inspired Powerpoint StyleTemplate that will make your presentations look cute.

Exclusive Features:
12 Slides
16:9 Aspect Ratio
Easy and Fully Editable in Powerpoint
PPTX Files
All Graphics Resizable and Editable
Buy my powerpoint at only 3 dollars: https://gumroad.com/humblobleb#UFbqp

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Christine Torres
Christine Torres
Like