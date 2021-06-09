Marble Statues around the World

Across the world marble is being used for manufacturing different statues. Marble statues look way more lively and attractive than statues made out of any other stones. White color marble statues are one of the most in demand due to their beauty. Every statue made out of marble looks elegant and mesmerizing. The facial features of Hindu Gods made out of marble are easier to carve with precision.

Some of the most famous statues across the world are made out of marble. There are very high chances of finding at least one marble statue in every museum across the world. The three-dimensional sculptures of marble have been in demand since many centuries now. Made out of thousands of years of pressure and heat on limestone, marble allows light to transpose, thus making the statues look bright in even dark. Some of the marble rocks used for creating different statues have traces of stains. A good sculpture maker, however, can either avoid these traces or incorporate them to show the beauty of the marble statue.

Such beautiful pieces of art are available in abundance in India, the country where you find many Hindu Gods. Several marble statues of Hindu Gods are placed in different temples, homes, industries and offices across the country. Marble statues of Durga Mata, a female deity, said to be the Goddess of Power, is found almost in every street in the state of West Bengal, India. Another version of the same goddess, known as Matarani, is worshipped in the western state, Rajasthan. Similarly, huge marble statues of Ganesha, God of intelligence, are found in every temple of Maharashtra, another state of India.

