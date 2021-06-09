Cadabra Studio

Podcast App

Cadabra Studio
Cadabra Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Podcast App adobe photoshop adobe illustrator figma podcast app flat design podcasts interface responsive mobile ui flat web app app design graphic design design uiux
Download color palette

Welcome our new shot — Podcast App. Nowadays, when people are in a continual rush, getting information from various podcasts is comfortable. This app is a great library of well-crafted podcasts, where people can save their favorite channels, categorize them, and choose from the top lists.

Also, there is a feed where users can check the duration of the podcast, download it or add to favorites. The intuitive and clean design navigates users through the app and creates a positive user experience.

If you’re planning to create a podcast app, our definitive guide will provide you with plenty of insights in this field.

💌 Have a project idea? We are available for hire. Contact us now.

Don't forget to follow CadabraStudio.
You can also find us here:

Instagram| Behance| Linkedin| Medium

Contact us to start your project.

Cadabra Studio
Cadabra Studio
Developing top-rated software products
Hire Us

More by Cadabra Studio

View profile
    • Like