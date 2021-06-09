Welcome our new shot — Podcast App. Nowadays, when people are in a continual rush, getting information from various podcasts is comfortable. This app is a great library of well-crafted podcasts, where people can save their favorite channels, categorize them, and choose from the top lists.

Also, there is a feed where users can check the duration of the podcast, download it or add to favorites. The intuitive and clean design navigates users through the app and creates a positive user experience.

If you’re planning to create a podcast app, our definitive guide will provide you with plenty of insights in this field.

