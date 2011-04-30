ELLIOTTCABLE

indentation

ELLIOTTCABLE
ELLIOTTCABLE
  • Save
indentation text css source code
Download color palette

(elliottcable.name/resume.xhtml @ 0a5b22f, lines 135 ‒ 170)

I like to apply indentation and “blocking” (that is, packing the content at different layers of indentation into as little vertical space as possible) to make hierarchal organization of content as immediately clear as possible.

I might have been better off indenting the definitions that apply to sub-elements of #title one more level, in retrospect.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2011
ELLIOTTCABLE
ELLIOTTCABLE

More by ELLIOTTCABLE

View profile
    • Like