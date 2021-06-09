Steven Schmucker

Sea Speeder

Steven Schmucker
Steven Schmucker
Hire Me
  • Save
Sea Speeder parody starwars typography line art black and white logo illustration graphic design
Download color palette

Graphic for surfboard shaper Jordan Brazie's Sea Speeder model paying homage to the Star Wars Land Speeder

Steven Schmucker
Steven Schmucker
Illustrator, Animator, Doodler
Hire Me

More by Steven Schmucker

View profile
    • Like