__register_Node

(A link to this code isn’t available yet; it’s still uncommitted work.)

Many languages allow continuations of single-line constructions on multiple lines when you purposefully omit a statement terminator. I apply this to allow me to visually separate some portions of syntax / metadata from important identifiers, as in this shot.

I also tend towards vertical/horizontal alignment and repetition to draw the eye; the triplet of Node in the function declaration, the alignment of the periods before the member names to allow the eye to “slide” down the list of method names; repetition is an excellent way to lead the reader through your codebase.

Posted on Apr 30, 2011
