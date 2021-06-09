Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
The Potato Studio

Furniture e-commerce app

The Potato Studio
The Potato Studio
  • Save
Furniture e-commerce app design flat ui
Furniture e-commerce app design flat ui
Furniture e-commerce app design flat ui
Furniture e-commerce app design flat ui
Furniture e-commerce app design flat ui
Furniture e-commerce app design flat ui
Download color palette
  1. Furn preview.jpg
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 24.jpg
  3. Dribbble shot HD - 22.jpg
  4. Dribbble shot HD - 19.jpg
  5. Dribbble shot HD - 20.jpg
  6. Dribbble shot HD - 21.jpg

Hey Dribbblers!

We have come across a new design for furniture e-commerce app. A smooth concept of buying furniture online.

Don't forget to add ❤️ and Follow us

We are open to new projects:

📪 Email: hello@thepotatostudio.co.in

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
The Potato Studio
The Potato Studio
Everything Design

More by The Potato Studio

View profile
    • Like