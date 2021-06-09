Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Julia Komin
Applover Full-Stack Digital Agency

Daily activity app for children

Julia Komin
Applover Full-Stack Digital Agency
Julia Komin for Applover Full-Stack Digital Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Daily activity app for children app dashboard tiles fitness app children app activity mobile app design figma illustration clean design ux ui minimalistic
Download color palette

Today I would like to present you the concept of an application for children created for one of our clients.
Our goal was to provide the best possible experience for young people.
The mobile app was supposed to be simple, children should not be overloaded with information (well, same goes for adults, but big emphasis for children in particular).
Hope you’ll enjoy this project! Press “L” to appreciate it!
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and remember to follow us!

Applover Full-Stack Digital Agency
Applover Full-Stack Digital Agency
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Applover Full-Stack Digital Agency

View profile
    • Like