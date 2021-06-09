Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jashan Deep Singh

Tough Guy

Tough Guy icon animation design minimal flat logo designer vector multicolor illustrator clipart graphic design illustration colorful cartoon vector cartoon
Hey Guys,

Here's my new illustration about a good looking tough guy ruling the streets of city in broad day light

I hope you guys like it, feel free to give feedback so that I can learn more

Thank you

