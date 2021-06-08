Clay Mockups – iPhone 12 設備模型免費下載，提供 Sketch 與 Figma 格式免費取得完整原始碼檔

Trending designs to inspire you
Clay Mockups 是由 Hype4Academy 所提供的一個免費開源的項目，當中提供了他們自行設計的 iPhone 12 Mockups 模型設計檔案，並且提供了常見的兩種設計軟體格式 Sketch 與 Figma，讓你可以立即應用在自己的專案當中。
繼續閱讀：https://techmoon.xyz/clay-mockups/