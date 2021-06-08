Kylee Bateman

The Upside Down Kingdom Logo
The Sermon on the Mount: the King's instructions for living as citizens in His (seemingly) upside-down kingdom. (Loving your enemies? Doing good to those who hate you? What was He talking about?)

Jesus' words were shocking and vibrant, hence the colors.

This logo was created for Campus Fellowship's social media devo series through Matthew chapters 5-7 in April 2020.

Designer, letterer, list-maker.

