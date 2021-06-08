Creatives for festivals | Made for Mobile

Trending designs to inspire you
No matter which festival, at my last job, we loved celebrating each of them with everyone.
This is a canvas of a few creatives that we used while wishing the respective festival to everyone we knew :)
The creatives were liked so much so that we've even had some amazing people sharing them on their statuses and timelines.