Creatives for festivals | Made for Mobile

creative graphic design mobile
No matter which festival, at my last job, we loved celebrating each of them with everyone.

This is a canvas of a few creatives that we used while wishing the respective festival to everyone we knew :)

The creatives were liked so much so that we've even had some amazing people sharing them on their statuses and timelines.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
