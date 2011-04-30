Revised ScanDock Rendering

Rendering of a revision to the ScanDock, a simple stand that helps take photos of documents using your iPhone. You place the iPhone up top, and the paper or image down below, then take a picture.

This is one of the first digital renderings I have done of the ScanDock. Because of it's flat nature, I have previously made digital revisions, and just cut the new prototypes on a knife table, or with a laser. For this "ScanDock 3.0" that I'll be launching in the store shortly, I thought it would be interesting to finally see it rendered digitally, and begin exploring assembly videos.