MY PORTFOLIO DESIGN

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
After weeks of training to be a UI UX designer, I decided to gather all the designs I've worked on so far and articles I've written into a portfolio. This will make my work visible and easy to access. Here's a link to access the full design https://www.figma.com/file/CUgPZnkvGSU7ekkEtTX9DZ/MY-PORTFOLIO?node-id=0%3A1
Please drop your constructive criticism, I'll be reading them, thank you.
Also, I'm looking to work remotely as an Intern in a reputable company that nurtures their talents and give them creative freedom. Please feel free to contact me if you have such an opportunity available for me.