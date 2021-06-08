Idris-Animashaun Olabisi

MY PORTFOLIO DESIGN
After weeks of training to be a UI UX designer, I decided to gather all the designs I've worked on so far and articles I've written into a portfolio. This will make my work visible and easy to access. Here's a link to access the full design https://www.figma.com/file/CUgPZnkvGSU7ekkEtTX9DZ/MY-PORTFOLIO?node-id=0%3A1
Please drop your constructive criticism, I'll be reading them, thank you.

Also, I'm looking to work remotely as an Intern in a reputable company that nurtures their talents and give them creative freedom. Please feel free to contact me if you have such an opportunity available for me.

Jun 8, 2021
