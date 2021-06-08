Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Felix Osiobor

Glory Music UI Kit

Felix Osiobor
Felix Osiobor
Glory Music UI Kit buy desktop song player music unique interaction ux mobile design web ui
Glory Music UI Kit

Price
$15
Good for sale
Glory Music UI Kit

Glory Music features a wide range of uniquely created music app UI components that are a must-have for the development of any music app.

This product features lots of easily customizable UI elements and components that help to build your UI app or simply use this product as it is for your app.

*Soundtrack Credits: Sheron

Jun 8, 2021
Felix Osiobor
Felix Osiobor
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

