Glory Music UI Kit

Glory Music features a wide range of uniquely created music app UI components that are a must-have for the development of any music app.
This product features lots of easily customizable UI elements and components that help to build your UI app or simply use this product as it is for your app.
*Soundtrack Credits: Sheron