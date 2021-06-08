Jenny Lezan

Summer Brights Surface Pattern Design Print

Summer Brights Surface Pattern Design Print surface pattern design illustration product design graphic design design
One of my latest prints created for a surface pattern design course I launched on Skillshare. Learn how I create 4 common seamless repeat types here: https://skl.sh/3cd1dQo - you can also grab prints like this in my Spoonflower shop here: https://www.spoonflower.com/profiles/bellasophiacreative?sub_action=shop

