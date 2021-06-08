Thomas Pernkopf

Design System

Thomas Pernkopf
Thomas Pernkopf
Hire Me
  • Save
Design System design webdesign ux code styleguide token user experience uiux ui design system designsystem
Download color palette

Iam currently working on a new design system whose style foundation is entirely based on tokens. Since variables take the mystery out of obscure values, they don’t bridge the gap between naming and use. They only answer “What options do I have?” yet leave “What choice do I make?” unclear. This means that other designers or developers have to invest valuable time in making decisions.

So I think the effort you invest at the beginning is well worth!

Thomas Pernkopf
Thomas Pernkopf
UI/UX Designer from Vienna / Austria
Hire Me

More by Thomas Pernkopf

View profile
    • Like