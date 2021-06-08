Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Iam currently working on a new design system whose style foundation is entirely based on tokens. Since variables take the mystery out of obscure values, they don’t bridge the gap between naming and use. They only answer “What options do I have?” yet leave “What choice do I make?” unclear. This means that other designers or developers have to invest valuable time in making decisions.
So I think the effort you invest at the beginning is well worth!