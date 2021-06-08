Zello Default Contact Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This illustration was made in Sketch for Zello's Default Contact feature announcement! Now when you set a channel or contact as your default, you’ll automatically return to it when you’re done on another.