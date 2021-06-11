Landing page design

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The ability to manage your finances and assets is more important now than ever due to the volatility of the market. Fortunately, Unidex is offering a great asset management service that is both secure and easy to use. Their Ethereum Wallet (crypto-currency management application) management page allows you to monitor and control your assets, tokens, and overall level of liquidity from one convenient location.
We created a landing page for Unidex which explains what they do and how they can help their potential clients.
