Nastya Maksimenko
GOFOX

Landing page design

Nastya Maksimenko
GOFOX
Nastya Maksimenko for GOFOX
Landing page design finance service crypto webdesign ui website landingpage design
Hi 🙂
The ability to manage your finances and assets is more important now than ever due to the volatility of the market. Fortunately, Unidex is offering a great asset management service that is both secure and easy to use. Their Ethereum Wallet (crypto-currency management application) management page allows you to monitor and control your assets, tokens, and overall level of liquidity from one convenient location.

We created a landing page for Unidex which explains what they do and how they can help their potential clients.

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
GOFOX
GOFOX
🦊 Design Team from Belarus
Hire Us

