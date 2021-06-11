Landing page design

Hi 🙂

The ability to manage your finances and assets is more important now than ever due to the volatility of the market. Fortunately, Unidex is offering a great asset management service that is both secure and easy to use. Their Ethereum Wallet (crypto-currency management application) management page allows you to monitor and control your assets, tokens, and overall level of liquidity from one convenient location.

We created a landing page for Unidex which explains what they do and how they can help their potential clients.

Don't forget to press "L" if you like the design 💜

Follow us for more content! 👉 Dribbble | Instagram | Behance