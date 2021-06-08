Joseph Durning

Waterloo Dark Ale

Waterloo Dark Ale beer beverage product shot poster model retouching editorial photorealistic product illustration 3d
I did a number of product shots for this brewer. Getting the colour of the liquid and the foam just right is all part of it. Also the reflections and placement of drops is key to making this dark ale look appealing and desirable even though it's a 3D illustration. The size of this image was huge because it was point of purchase signage and other uses. Just another advantage to photorealistic 3D.

