Waterloo Dark Ale

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I did a number of product shots for this brewer. Getting the colour of the liquid and the foam just right is all part of it. Also the reflections and placement of drops is key to making this dark ale look appealing and desirable even though it's a 3D illustration. The size of this image was huge because it was point of purchase signage and other uses. Just another advantage to photorealistic 3D.