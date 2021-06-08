Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Endangered Bird: Amsterdam Albatross

The Amsterdam albatross is a broad-winged seabird that breeds nowhere but Amsterdam Island in the southern Indian Ocean. It relies on just one or two dozen mating pairs, and their ability to raise chicks is hindered lately by grazing cattle, feral cats, and longline fishing as well as naturally occurring diseases like avian cholera and E. rhusiopathidae.

