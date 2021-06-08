Logo challenge day #5 (Driverless car)

Trending designs to inspire you
For this logo, I've modified a font (Spantaran) and combined it with an icon to strengthen the 'wireless' meaning.
I've chosen these colors to show the 'high technology' effect.
Let me know what you think with the comments.
Cheers! 🥂