Ece Çelik

Logo challenge day #5 (Driverless car)

Ece Çelik
Ece Çelik
  • Save
Logo challenge day #5 (Driverless car) dailylogochallenge daily design design driverless car car autonomous design challenge logo challenge logo design challenge logo branding
Download color palette

Hi there 👋
For this logo, I've modified a font (Spantaran) and combined it with an icon to strengthen the 'wireless' meaning.
I've chosen these colors to show the 'high technology' effect.
Let me know what you think with the comments.
Cheers! 🥂

Ece Çelik
Ece Çelik

More by Ece Çelik

View profile
    • Like