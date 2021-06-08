Horizontal and vertical scrolling • Flexbox • CodePen

Trending designs to inspire you
Working on some design tests on horizontal and vertical scrolling.
Our dev team was contemplating if we can work with a fixed footer while still showing the horizontal scrollbar, not at the end of the table. I had to give it a try at CodePen to see
View it on Codepen
→ https://codepen.io/aris_acoba/full/xxqXEyQ
