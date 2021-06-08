Mobile Wallet App Design.

Hey Dribbblers 👋🏻

Here Is my latest shot on a money management app.

About this app:

It's a money management or can say it a wallet app design concept. By using this app your daily transection will become more easier. You can add your different bank cards which will help show your available balance and help keep the data of last transaction.

Hope you guys will like it. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome

Thank You😍