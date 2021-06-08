Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jahid Hasan

Mobile Wallet App Design.

Jahid Hasan
Jahid Hasan
Mobile Wallet App Design. typography vector design e-commerce graphic design motion graphics animation onboarding screen cart coin illustration branding logo 3d
Hey Dribbblers 👋🏻
Here Is my latest shot on a money management app.
About this app:
It's a money management or can say it a wallet app design concept. By using this app your daily transection will become more easier. You can add your different bank cards which will help show your available balance and help keep the data of last transaction.
Hope you guys will like it. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome
Thank You😍

Jahid Hasan
Jahid Hasan

