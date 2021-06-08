Editorial Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This was a freelance project that I made for a client on Upwork. The client wanted a vibrant logo for her Editorial firm that had a bit of an organized look. I made it using Adobe Fresco and Adobe Illustrator.