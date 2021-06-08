Search Page for Image Site

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 22 Challenge: Design something search related.
This is a clear version of a search page for image stock site. For SEO purposes there will be a title and description of each tag at the top, And the top right are the associated tags.
The bottom left side has a filter toolbar that can be tucked when not in use.
About the design process
Finally, for the first time, I entered into a long period of mental flow. It feels great!
It took 2 hours to build the whole structure of the page, and it actually took the same amount of time to change the details!
There are still some unsatisfactory parts, but today I will just let go! Good night!