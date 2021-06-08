Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lloyyd

Search Page for Image Site

Lloyyd
Lloyyd
  • Save
Search Page for Image Site filter web design gallery ui kit search orange gray ui daily ui 022 dailyui
Download color palette

Day 22 Challenge: Design something search related.

This is a clear version of a search page for image stock site. For SEO purposes there will be a title and description of each tag at the top, And the top right are the associated tags.
The bottom left side has a filter toolbar that can be tucked when not in use.

About the design process
Finally, for the first time, I entered into a long period of mental flow. It feels great!
It took 2 hours to build the whole structure of the page, and it actually took the same amount of time to change the details!
There are still some unsatisfactory parts, but today I will just let go! Good night!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Lloyyd
Lloyyd
An UX/UI Designer living near a river in Japan

More by Lloyyd

View profile
    • Like