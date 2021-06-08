Search Page for Image Site

Day 22 Challenge: Design something search related.

This is a clear version of a search page for image stock site. For SEO purposes there will be a title and description of each tag at the top, And the top right are the associated tags.

The bottom left side has a filter toolbar that can be tucked when not in use.

About the design process

Finally, for the first time, I entered into a long period of mental flow. It feels great!

It took 2 hours to build the whole structure of the page, and it actually took the same amount of time to change the details!

There are still some unsatisfactory parts, but today I will just let go! Good night!